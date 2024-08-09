bonyf NV / Key word(s): Study/Study results

NitrAdine Dental Effervescent Tabs: Revolutionizing dental hygiene with unrivalled disinfecting power



09-Aug-2024 / 18:15 CET/CEST



NitrAdine® Dental Effervescent Tabs: Revolutionizing dental hygiene with unrivalled disinfecting power Ghent (Belgium), 9 August 2024, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products and a leader in dental care innovation, is proud to highlight the exceptional efficacy of NitrAdine®, a leading product in the field of dental hygiene. Classified as a Class IIb medical device, NitrAdine® complies with the rigorous European Standards ensuring the highest level of safety and efficacy. With a 99.999% reduction rate against harmful bacteria and 99.99% against fungi and viruses, NitrAdine® remains the benchmark for disinfecting and maintaining removable dental appliances. Exceptional disinfection: 5-log reduction NitrAdine®'s advanced formula delivers an extraordinary 5-log reduction, effectively neutralizing a broad spectrum of pathogens. This means it can eliminate up to 99.999% of bacteria, protecting users from potential infections and ensuring optimal oral health. This unrivalled disinfection capability makes NitrAdine® an essential product for anyone who uses removable dental appliances, including dentures, retainers, nightguards, snoring devices and orthodontic aligners. A heritage of research and innovation NitrAdine®'s road to success began with a deep commitment to overcoming the limitations of traditional dental cleaning products. While many existing solutions offer only superficial cleaning, they often leave behind harmful pathogens, leading to problems such as burning, discomfort and even gum infections. The research and development team at bonyf therefore launched a major research project aimed at developing a product capable of penetrating deep into the micro-pores of the materials to eradicate the most resistant micro-organisms. Despite initial scepticism from industry peers, who questioned the need for a new formula among the satisfactory 'me too' tablets, our team persisted. The result was NitrAdine®, a revolutionary product backed by rigorous scientific studies and real-world validation. Our first published paper demonstrated NitrAdine®'s high efficacy in deep disinfection, reinforcing our JP Bogaert CEO’s vision to go beyond the conventional to ensure the highest standards of dental hygiene. Key benefits: 1. Thorough and complete disinfecting & cleaning: NitrAdine®'s formulation effectively removes plaque, stains and unpleasant odours, ensuring a fresh and pure experience for the user. 2. Safe on materials: The product is compatible with a variety of materials, including acrylic, metal and silicone, allowing for gentle yet effective cleaning. 3. Global reach and consumer confidence: Now available in many countries, NitrAdine® has built up a dedicated customer base, trusted by many for its reliability and superior performance. 4. Regulatory compliance: As a Class IIb medical device, NitrAdine® is manufactured in accordance with ISO 13485 certified environment and taking in consideration the newest MDR requirements, demonstrating bonyf's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. A unique freshness indicator Unlike conventional products, NitrAdine® offers a unique freshness indicator. Users can feel a burning sensation, indicating the presence of contamination. The absence of this burning sensation indicates that the appliance is fully disinfected, providing reassurance of cleanliness without the need for added aromas. NitrAdine®: improves oral health worldwide For decades, bonyf has been at the forefront of dental care, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to oral hygiene. Our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation is exemplified by NitrAdine®, a product that embodies our drive to improve oral health worldwide. For more information about NitrAdine® and its outstanding disinfectant properties, please request information at investor@bonyf.com. bonyf’s strengths Products with patented formulations

Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations

Proven clinical efficacy

Commercial presence in 37 countries

Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability

A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

