|
bonyf NV
/ Key word(s): Product Launch/Research Update
PerioTabs Innovative 10-Day NitrAdine-Based Treatment to Revolutionize Oral Care
24-Oct-2024 / 11:48 CET/CEST
|
PerioTabs®: Innovative 10-Day NitrAdine®-Based Treatment to Revolutionize Oral Care
Effervescent tablet offers a unique approach to treating gum and implant issues, enhancing overall oral hygiene
|
|
Ghent (Belgium), 24 October 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products and a leader in dental care innovation. PerioTabs® is proud to introduce its groundbreaking 10-day treatment brushing solution based on the NitrAdine® formula. Designed to become an integral part of global oral care, this innovative product aims to enhance general oral hygiene for adults aged 18 and older.
|
"I am thrilled with the incredible work of our R&D team in bringing such great innovations to the field of oral care," said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf. "PerioTabs® stands apart with its unique effervescent tablet design, offering an effective and user-friendly 10-day treatment solution for gum and implant-related issues."
|
Key Benefits:
1. Clinically Proven Efficacy: Studies confirm that PerioTabs® helps reduce gingivitis, periodontitis, peri-mucositis, and peri-implantitis.
2. Rapid Results in Just 10 Days: A daily regimen over 10 days can significantly reduce pain, dental anxiety, gum bleeding and swelling, plaque buildup, and the likelihood of reinfection.
3. Safe and Well-Tolerated: When used alongside scaling and root planing, PerioTabs® is both effective and well-tolerated in managing chronic periodontitis.
4. High Patient Acceptance: Positive feedback indicates a high level of patient satisfaction, positioning PerioTabs® as a promising alternative to widely used solutions like chlorhexidine.
|
PerioTabs® meets biocompatibility standards according to the ISO 10993 series, ensuring no cytotoxic, irritant, or sensitizing effects. Its minimal and reversible side effects make it a safe choice for daily use. With practical packaging and an affordable price point, PerioTabs® offers a convenient 10-day treatment solution for maintaining oral hygiene.
|
About PerioTabs®:
PerioTabs® is dedicated to advancing oral health through innovative solutions. Utilizing patented formulations, we strive to provide effective and user-friendly products that enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide.
|
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact president@bonyf.com.
|
bonyf’s strengths
- Products with patented formulations
- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations
- Proven clinical efficacy
- Commercial presence in 37 countries
- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability
- A fast-growing oral and dental care market
|
|
About bonyf
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com.
|
bonyf
Jean-Pierre Bogaert
investor@bonyf.com
|
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.