Nokia AGM Approves All Board Proposals

(RTTNews) - Nokia said that its Annual General Meeting approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors.

The company noted that the AGM took place on Wednesday in Helsinki, Finland. Approximately 78,000 shareholders representing approximately 3.305 billion shares and votes were represented at the meeting.

The AGM adopted the Company's financial statements, discharged the members of the Board and the President and Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2023 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report and supported the Remuneration Policy through advisory votes.

The AGM decided that no dividend is distributed by a resolution of the Annual General Meeting and authorized the Board to resolve on the distribution of an aggregate maximum of 0.13 euros per share as dividend from the retained earnings and/or as assets from the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

In an assembly meeting that took place after the AGM, the Board elected Sari Baldauf as Chair and Soren Skou as Vice Chair of the Board.

The AGM re-elected Deloitte Oy as the auditor for Nokia for the financial year 2025.

The AGM authorized the Board to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 530 million Nokia shares. The authorization is effective until 2 October 2025 and it terminated the corresponding repurchase authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 to the extent that the Board has not previously resolved to repurchase shares based on the respective authorization.

The AGM resolved to authorize the Board to issue a maximum of 530 million shares through issuance of shares or special rights entitling to shares in one or more issues. The authorization is effective until 2 October 2025 and it terminated the corresponding authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023.