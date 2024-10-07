|
07.10.2024 17:50:48
Nokia And NTT DATA Expand Private 5G Partnership With New Deployment In Brownsville, Texas
(RTTNews) - Nokia has announced a global go-to-market partnership with the digital business and IT services company, NTT DATA, to advance Private 5G transformation in key sectors such as airports and smart cities.
The collaboration addresses the growing need and demand for reliable and modern connectivity solutions for critical business and municipal operations and is already demonstrating success with key customers.
The first North American deployment is an enterprise-ready, carrier-grade Private 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) for the City of Brownsville, marking a key milestone for the collaboration. The City of Brownsville leverages Nokia's leading 5G radio access portfolio and NTT DATA's globally available Private 5G Network-as-a-Service platform (P5G), which delivers a comprehensive, turnkey solution that goes beyond connectivity to deliver exceptionally reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless capabilities for their mission-critical environments.
Private 5G infrastructure supports the city's immediate needs for seamless connectivity to manage and operate applications for increased public safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability and offers flexibility and scalability for future demand and use cases. It will also position Brownsville as a leader in smart city innovation in North America.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
30.08.24
|Nokia weist Spekulationen über Verkauf der Mobilfunk-Sparte zurück - Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)
|
19.08.24
|Nokia-Aktie legt zu. TIM Brasil mit Auftrag an Nokia (Dow Jones)
|
17.07.24
|Ausblick: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.24
|Nokia erhält bedeutenden 5G-Auftrag aus Ägypten - Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)
|
03.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
28.06.24
|Infinera-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Nokia kauft Infinera für mehrere Milliarden Dollar (Dow Jones)
|
27.06.24
|Nokia-Aktie höher: Seekabelsparte ASN von Nokia wird an Frankreich verkauft (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)
|4,00
|1,52%