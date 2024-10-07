Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 17:50:48

Nokia And NTT DATA Expand Private 5G Partnership With New Deployment In Brownsville, Texas

(RTTNews) - Nokia has announced a global go-to-market partnership with the digital business and IT services company, NTT DATA, to advance Private 5G transformation in key sectors such as airports and smart cities.

The collaboration addresses the growing need and demand for reliable and modern connectivity solutions for critical business and municipal operations and is already demonstrating success with key customers.

The first North American deployment is an enterprise-ready, carrier-grade Private 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) for the City of Brownsville, marking a key milestone for the collaboration. The City of Brownsville leverages Nokia's leading 5G radio access portfolio and NTT DATA's globally available Private 5G Network-as-a-Service platform (P5G), which delivers a comprehensive, turnkey solution that goes beyond connectivity to deliver exceptionally reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless capabilities for their mission-critical environments.

Private 5G infrastructure supports the city's immediate needs for seamless connectivity to manage and operate applications for increased public safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability and offers flexibility and scalability for future demand and use cases. It will also position Brownsville as a leader in smart city innovation in North America.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 4,00 1,52% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX um Nulllinie -- Shanghai Composite fällt letztlich tief
Der heimische und der deutsche aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte unentschlossen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen