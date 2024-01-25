|
25.01.2024 07:34:17
Nokia Board Approves Share-based Long-term Incentive Plan And Employee Share Purchase Plan
(RTTNews) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said that its board has approved the new share-based long-term incentive plan and an employee share purchase plan under which awards may be granted until December 31, 2026.
Under the Long-term Incentive Plan for 2024-2026, the company may grant eligible executives and other employees awards in the form of both performance shares and restricted shares.
Awards under the LTI Plan may be granted between the date the plan is approved and December 31, 2026. The restriction periods for the last awards granted under the LTI Plan would end in 2029.
The potential maximum aggregate number of Nokia shares that may be issued based on awards granted under the LTI plan in 2024, 2025 and 2026 is 350 million shares.
Nokia noted that the purpose of the Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) is to encourage share ownership within the Nokia employee population, increasing engagement and sense of ownership in the company.
Under the ESPP 2024-2026, the eligible employees may elect to make contributions from their monthly net salary to purchase Nokia shares at market value on pre-determined dates on a quarterly basis during the applicable plan period.
Nokia noted that it would deliver one matching share for every two purchased shares that the participant still holds at the end of applicable plan cycle. In addition, the participants may be offered free shares subject to meeting certain conditions related to participation as determined by the Board.
The maximum number of shares that can be issued under all plan cycles commencing under the ESPP in 2024, 2025 and 2026 is 45 million.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.24
|Ausblick: Nokia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.24
|Nokia-Aktie etwas tiefer: Nokia will dreistelligen Millionenbetrag in Deutschland investieren (Dow Jones)
|
10.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.01.24
|Nokia-Aktie zieht an: Nokia glaubt nicht mehr an Erreichen der Jahresziele (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Nokia-Aktie legt zu: Nokia senkt operative Margenprognose herunter - US-Fenix Group gekauft (Dow Jones)
|
05.12.23
|Nokia-Aktie deutlich leichter: Gewinnwarnung infolge von AT&T-Deal mit Ericsson - AT&T steigt an (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.23
|Nokia-Aktie tiefer: Nokia will Stellen abbauen (Dow Jones)
|
18.10.23
|Ausblick: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)
|3,48
|3,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.