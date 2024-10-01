|
Nokia Launches Lightspan MF-8 Fibre Platform For Mid-sized Deployment
(RTTNews) - Finnish technology company Nokia (NOK) Tuesday announced the launch of Lightspan MF-8, a high-capacity fiber platform supporting 10/25/50G and future 100G PON services to meet a wide range of subscriber and application needs.
The Lightspan MF is a software-defined fiber access nodes that provide non-blocking delivery of massive scale, high-speed broadband services with 25G PON, 50G PON and beyond.
Nokia noted that MF-8 is designed for mid-sized deployments, ideal for cabinets, central offices, and data centers, and offers six-nines reliability, and sub-millisecond latency of the Lightspan MF family.
Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia's Lightspan MF-8 addresses the growing need for more capacity and a wide range of residential and non-residential broadband services.
The MF-8 will be shown for the first time at the Network X convention in Paris from 8-10 October.
