Nokia, Nvidia Join For AI-enabled Innovation In Radio Access Networks

(RTTNews) - Finnish network company Nokia Corp. (NOK) Wednesday said it is teaming with chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to revolutionize mobile networks with AI-ready radio access network or RAN solutions.

The collaboration aims to position AI as fundamental to transform the telecommunications network business, and to deliver incremental value to end users through the introduction of innovative telco AI services.

Under the deal, Nokia said it will collaborate with NVIDIA on "Cloud RAN solutions that leverage the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip for Layer 2+ processing, Nokia's high-performance, energy-efficient In-Line Layer 1 or L1 accelerator technology, and Cloud RAN software."

In addition, Nokia will use NVIDIA GPUs for AI applications and vRAN acceleration, paving the way for AI-RAN.

Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA, said, "Bringing the power of NVIDIA's advanced computing to Nokia's platform will deliver more performant and energy-efficient Cloud RAN solutions. Plus, as AI creates unprecedented transformational opportunities across industries, our collaboration with Nokia deepens AI-enabled innovation in radio access networks for improved operational efficiency in telecommunications."