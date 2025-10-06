Nokia Aktie

Nokia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.10.2025 12:59:34

Nokia To Enable Fibertime's Flagship Product In South Africa

(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj(NOK, NOKIA.PA), a Finland-based leading technology company, Monday announced that fibertime is expanding the firm's fiber broadband access footprint to include an additional 0.4 million homes in underserved communities across South Africa.

Nokia's technologies will facilitate fibertime's flagship product of 5 South African Rand a day for uncapped, unthrottled internet.This broadband rollout is part of fibertime's larger goal of connecting 2 million homes by 2028.

This follows on from a previous announcement between Nokia and fibertime to deploy FTTH networks across Cape Town, Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Mangaung, and Stellenbosch.

Danvig De Bruyn, CEO of fibertime, said that once a township is connected, customers can buy vouchers at a local spaza, retail outlet, or via their banking app, enter the voucher number in their fibertime app, and immediately have access to unlimited and unthrottled fiber-to-the-home internet at a cost of R5 per day.

In addition, the customers can walk around the township and stay connected with a single SSID on their network created by fibertime using Nokia's 7750 Wireless Access Gateway.

The agreement includes fibertime to deploy Nokia's Lightspan access nodes and Wi-Fi 6-enabled fiber access points, using Nokia's ONT Easy Start to automate and simplify the fiber modem activation process and streamline deployments.

To identify potential issues before escalation, drive automation and scale across the network, fibertime will deploy Nokia's Altiplano and Network Services Platform solutions along with its Altiplano Fiber Health Analyzer.

In the Paris Market, NOKIA.PA shares were trading 0.31 percent higher at 4.17 euros.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 4,14 0,00% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
05.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
04.10.25 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.25 KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.25 September 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich, Rekord in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in der neuen Handelswoche abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen