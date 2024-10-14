|
14.10.2024 12:51:54
Nokia, Windstream, And Colt Complete First 800GbE Trial Linking London And Chicago
(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK), Windstream Wholesale, and Colt Technology Services have successfully completed a groundbreaking trial of an 800 Gigabit Ethernet (800GbE) service. This world-first connection spans 8,500 km via a combination of subsea and terrestrial routes on a live production network. The trial demonstrated advanced power-saving networking technologies from the three companies, pushing the limits of next-generation wavelength, capacity, speed, and latency between two of the globe's largest financial trading hubs, Nokia said in a statement on Monday.
Nokia stated that the field trial connected one of Colt's five robust transatlantic subsea cables with its extensive terrestrial fiber optic network, alongside Windstream Wholesale's domestic low-latency optical fiber Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) for monitoring speed and performance.
In collaboration, Colt and Windstream Wholesale successfully demonstrated the world's first end-to-end transoceanic 800 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) service transport from router to router, utilizing over 1 Tbps of optical transport. This achievement was made possible through Nokia's advanced sixth-generation Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s) coherent optics and 7750 Service Router high-performance routing platforms, which enhance internet service speeds and support ultra-high wavelength capacity.
