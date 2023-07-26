Nominations Open for 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ North America

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced that nominations are now open for the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™, which recognize the ongoing transformation of sourcing industry partnerships through new approaches and technologies.

Nominations will be accepted from enterprise buyers of IT and business services, as well as technology and service providers, from now through Friday, August 4, 2023.

The ISG Paragon Awards™ North America, produced by ISG Events, recognizes the innovative ways people are driving business success by leveraging digital technology and new operating models. Outstanding achievement is recognized in the following categories:

Excellence : Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider;

: Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider; Innovation : Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients;

: Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients; Transformation : Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function;

: Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function; Workplace of the Future : Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology;

: Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology; Environmental Sustainability : Recognizing outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees;

: Recognizing outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees; Diversity: Recognizing diversity of thought and lived experience that enables changes to the status quo to deliver better client outcomes.

The winners will be announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Wednesday, September 13, at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa in Dallas.

In addition to announcing the winners of the ISG Paragon Awards North America, ISG will announce the winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing outstanding performances by providers featured in ISG Provider Lens studies, and the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, which recognize excellence in provider delivery based on enterprise client feedback. The gala event is being held as part of ISG Sourcing Industry Week, which includes the awards and the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference and ISG SourceIT events.

"Companies need specialized insights and expertise to support their ongoing investments in new digital ventures and differentiating capabilities,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman of ISG and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. "Providers bring the specific skills and resources enterprise clients need to mitigate risks, manage costs and engineer growth.

"We are delighted to host the first annual ISG Sourcing Industry Week for the Americas, combining our prestigious awards programs and the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference and ISG SourceIT events,” Lavieri said. "Together, these events will celebrate and explore insights from client engagements and showcase the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data to help enterprises and providers develop strategies for agility, innovation and success.”

Nomination Guidelines and Selection Criteria

Nominations will be accepted until close of business Friday, August 4, 2023. Finalists in each category will be notified in writing by Friday, August 18, 2023, and will be announced on the ISG website, www.isg-one.com.

Full details of the award categories and nomination guidelines are available on the award website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726327432/en/