NORBIT ASA - Mandatory notification of redelivery of borrowed shares

Trondheim, 9 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by NORBIT ASA ("NORBIT" or the "Company") (Euronext Oslo Børs trading symbol: NORBT) on 2 July 2024 (the "Announcement") regarding the successful completion of a private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 200 million (the "Private Placement") at a price per share of NOK 77 (the "Offer Price"). All terms used in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Announcement.

Reference is further made to the corrected stock exchange announcement published on 3 July 2024 regarding, inter alia, the mandatory notification of trade relating to the share lending by Reitan Kapital, a company closely associated with the Company's Board member Håkon Kavli, of 2,597,403 existing and unencumbered shares in the Company to the Managers in connection with the Private Placement.

Today, following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement, the Managers have redelivered 2,597,403 shares to Reitan Kapital as settlement of the borrowed shares described above. Please see the enclosed form for further details about the transaction.

Following aforementioned redelivery of the borrowed shares Reitan Kapital holds 6,086,781 shares in the Company, representing approximately 9.69% of the issued share capital and votes.

For further information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

ABOUT NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 500 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

