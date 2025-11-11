Nordex Secures 42 MW Wind Turbine Order From SSE

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, has secured a new order from long-standing customer SSE plc (SSE.L) to supply and install seven N163 turbines across two wind farms.

The deal includes Minguez is 19 MW and Portalrubio is 23 MW near Portalrubio, Teruel, in Spain's Aragón region.

The 42 MW project includes a 20-year Premium Service contract to ensure long-term operational reliability and maximum energy yields.

The order comprises four N163/5.X turbines on 116-meter towers and three N163/6.X turbines on 119-meter towers.

The towers, blades, and nacelles will be manufactured in Spain, supporting the company's European supply chain.

The sites are located within three hours of its Barásoain factory and supported by its Zaragoza service point. The company noted that Aragón remains one of Spain's most active regions for wind energy development.

On Monday, Nordex closed trading 0.81% higher at EUR 27.28 on the XETRA.