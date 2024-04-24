|
24.04.2024 14:11:06
Norfolk Southern Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $53 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $466 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $565 million or $2.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $3.00 billion from $3.13 billion last year.
Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $53 Mln. vs. $466 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.00 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.
