Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $737 million, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $356 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $694 million or $3.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $3.044 billion from $2.980 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $737 Mln. vs. $356 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.25 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.044 Bln vs. $2.980 Bln last year.