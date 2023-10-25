|
25.10.2023 14:06:52
Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $478 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $958 million, or $4.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $601 million or $2.65 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $2.97 billion from $3.34 billion last year.
Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $478 Mln. vs. $958 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.10 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.69 -Revenue (Q3): $2.97 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year.
