25.10.2023 14:06:52

Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $478 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $958 million, or $4.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $601 million or $2.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $2.97 billion from $3.34 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $478 Mln. vs. $958 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.10 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.69 -Revenue (Q3): $2.97 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Norfolk Southern Corp.mehr Nachrichten