28.05.2024 14:22:41
Norfolk Southern Names Claude Mongeau Board Chair With Immediate Effect
(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), an operator of freight transportation network, announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Claude Mongeau as the independent chair of the board, effective immediately.
Mongeau, the former CEO of Canadian National Railway Co., will serve as chair of the Executive Committee and resign from his positions on the Human Capital Management and Compensation and Safety Committees. He has served as an independent director of the Norfolk Southern Board since 2019.
In addition, the company appointed Francesca DeBiase, former executive vice president and global chief supply chain officer of McDonald's Corp., as chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee.
Richard Anderson, former CEO of Delta Air Lines, has been appointed as chair of the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee. These appointments are also effective immediately.
The remaining committee chairs will continue in their existing positions.
