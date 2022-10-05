Northern California’s New Sky River Casino Debuts Complete Cashless Convenience with Konami Gaming, Inc.’s SYNKROS and Everi’s CashClub Wallet Technology

Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI), and Sky River Casino announced the launch of industry-leading cashless options as the newly constructed destination opens its doors to the public 15 miles south of downtown Sacramento, Calif.

Sky River Casino is debuting a true cashless experience on the gaming floor by combining Everi’s digital CashClub Wallet® with Konami’s SYNKROS® casino management system. Through the partnership, guests can enjoy a mix of digital, mobile, traditional, and contactless payment options across the destination’s 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games, and 12 unique dining experiences. Sky River Casino is owned by the Wilton Rancheria Tribe and managed by Boyd Gaming Corporation.

"At Sky River, we have dedicated significant attention to creating memorable experiences for guests,” said Chris Gibase, president and chief operating officer at Sky River Casino. "By investing in cutting-edge cashless technology that brings convenience and innovation to payments, loyalty, and rewards, Sky River allows guests to focus on the entertainment, using whichever touchpoints they prefer.”

"It is incredibly impressive to see the historic opening of Sky River Casino made even larger by an industry-leading technology approach,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Wherever the transaction, with whatever payment method, guests have the opportunity to enjoy robust, real-time loyalty rewards and the use of integrated, digital account funds across all casino touchpoints.”

"As Sky River Casino officially opens and guests are stepping into this brand new 100,000 square foot destination for the first time, they can experience the convenience and advanced player-friendly features of a complete mobile ecosystem, via integrated CashClub Wallet-enabled digital funding at slots and tables, and contactless point-of-sale payments outside of the gaming floor,” said Darren Simmons, executive vice president and fintech business leader at Everi. "Activity across the guest experience is continuously captured, recognized, and rewarded by powerful integrations between Everi’s industry-leading cashless payments solutions and Konami’s robust SYNKROS systems environment.”

Sky River Casino officially opened to the public on August 15, with Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS as the destination’s core casino management system and conveniences of Everi’s CashClub Wallet inviting guests to connect to casino digital funding, rewards, and entertainment from anywhere.

About Sky River Casino

Sky River Casino is a gaming resort & restaurant experience launched in 2022 by the Wilton Rancheria with development and operations partner Boyd Gaming Corporation. Located adjacent to Highway 99 in Elk Grove, Sky River Casino features 100,000 sq. ft. of gaming, 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games and 17 unique food & beverage venues. For more information, please visit www.skyriver.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Everi

Everi’s mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

