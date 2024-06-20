Northern Trust Asset Management Announces Naoto Komoro as Head of Japan Office

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment management firm with $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, today announces it has appointed Naoto Komoro to lead its asset management business in Japan.

Komoro will also continue in his current role as Head of Institutional Client Group, Japan and becomes Representative Director and Chair of the Board of NTGI, subject to regulatory approval. Effective immediately, Komoro will report to John McCareins, Head of International, Northern Trust Asset Management and Bert Rebelo, Head of Institutional Client Group, Asia Pacific, at Northern Trust Asset Management.

Since joining Northern Trust in 2007, Komoro has worked in senior roles across portfolio management, client management and sales in the manager’s London and Tokyo offices. Prior to Northern Trust Asset Management, he spent six years at Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. as a Fund Manager for the passive and quantitative investment management department. He is a Chartered Member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan (CMA) and Certified International Investment Analysts (CIIA).

"Naoto has a deep understanding and experience of our business, the Japanese market and our clients. This appointment reflects our deep talent bench enabling us to seamlessly continue our focus on driving strategic growth for this important international market,” said McCareins. "This is an exciting time for our Asset Management business in Japan and we are confident that with Naoto at the helm we can look forward to continued growth in the region.”

From Japan, Northern Trust Asset Management offers a range of multi-asset management and investment advisory services to pensions funds, non-profit organisations and financial intermediaries.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management in an effort to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

