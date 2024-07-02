02.07.2024 22:35:00

Northisle Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) ("Northisle” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were duly passed by an overwhelming majority of shareholders.

The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES WITHHELD/ AGAINST

% WITHHELD/ AGAINST

Number of Directors set at 5

74,537,863

99.92%

57,749

0.08%

Elect as a director:

 

Sam Lee

66,021,831

99.95%

36,269

0.05%

Dale Corman

66,018,498

99.94%

39,602

0.06%

Martino De Ciccio

64,791,913

98.08%

1,266,187

1.92%

Keena Hicken-Gaberria

65,164,868

98.65%

893,232

1.35%

Kevin O’Kane

65,777,049

99.57%

281,051

0.43%

Appointment of Auditors

74,580,002

99.98%

15,611

0.02%

Renewal of the Option Plan

65,287,309

98.83%

770,791

1.17%

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become Canada’s leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project in 2021 and is now focused on continued advancement of the project exploring within this highly prospective land package.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company’s website at www.northisle.ca.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may”, "should”, "anticipate”, "expect”, "intend” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, plans and expectations regarding the 2024 exploration program, timing of key catalysts; planned activities, including further drilling, at the North Island Project; the Company’s anticipated exploration activities; and the Company’s plans for advancement of the North Island Project. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, Northisle’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

