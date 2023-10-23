Northisle Commences Phase 3 Drill Program at Northwest Expo

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) ("Northisle” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced a Phase 3 drill program at Northwest Expo, focused on the Zone 1 gold-enriched target.

2023 Exploration Program Update

The Company has completed a total of 19 drill holes totalling 8,491 metres across the Northwest Expo, Goodspeed and Pemberton Hills targets prior to the addition of the Phase 3 program. Of these holes, 5 assays have now been released, with a further 14 holes pending.

The additional drilling at Northwest Expo is targeted at in-filling the area around the higher-grade breccia identified by NW23-13 and further scout drilling to the southeast of Zone 1 intended to vector towards a potential porphyry source identified by alteration mapping, soil/silt geochemistry and geophysics. The first drill hole in Phase 3 at Northwest Expo has already been completed and is now being logged on a priority basis.

In addition to the above drill program, a ground magnetic survey will be carried out over the area southeast of Zone 1 described above. The goal of this survey is to further aid vectoring towards a potential porphyry source of the lithocap hosted mineralization at Northwest Expo Zone 1. A second magnetic survey will be carried out at Goodspeed south of the 2022 induced polarization / magnetic survey area which showed a large magnetic anomaly which was open to the south. This anomaly was targeted with two drill holes during 2023. Assays for these holes are pending. Both magnetic surveys are scheduled to be completed during October 2023.

Investor Relations Services

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV”) approval, Northisle has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill”), a Toronto-based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services ("Advisory Services”) to the Company in compliance with TSXV policies. Jonathan Robinson is a partner with Oak Hill and will be responsible for activities related to the Company.

The engagement agreement ("Agreement”) with Oak Hill for Advisory Services is for an initial two-month term (the "Initial Term”), effective October 19, 2023. If the agreement is not terminated during the Initial Term, the term will automatically renew on a monthly basis and may be terminated by either party upon 5 days written notice prior to such monthly renewal. As part of the Agreement, Oak Hill will receive a base fee of $8,000 plus applicable taxes and expenses per month, up to a maximum of $11,000 per month, to be paid from the Company’s existing working capital. Oak Hill does not currently own any securities of the Company and no shares, options or other securities are payable to Oak Hill as part of the Agreement. The Agreement is subject to TSXV approval.

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a 33,149-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle recently completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project and is now focused on advancement of the project through a prefeasibility study while continuing exploration within this highly prospective land package.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company’s website at www.northisle.ca.

