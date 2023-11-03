Northwest Natural Gas Q3 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$23.69 million, or -$0.65 per share. This compares with -$19.59 million, or -$0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $141.48 million from $116.84 million last year.

Northwest Natural Gas earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$23.69 Mln. vs. -$19.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.65 vs. -$0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $141.48 Mln vs. $116.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.75