Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Stock Has Underperformed Its Peers. Is a Recovery Finally in the Works?

When it comes to cruise companies, Carnival and Royal Caribbean tend to grab most of the attention. Since these two companies account for the majority of the passenger count and revenue in this industry, that emphasis appears to make sense.With that focus, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) often gets forgotten. According to Cruise Market Watch, the company claims about 9% of the passenger counts, making it the third-largest cruise line. Now, with Norwegian reporting profits and bookings at record highs, has the stock's time finally come?Three years after the company began to recover from pandemic-induced shutdowns, Norwegian again sails in smooth waters. Its ships are at 106% capacity (with 100% meaning two people in each cabin). Moreover, most of its bookings point to 2025 sailings. With that, Norwegian operates 32 ships and plans to add 13 ships by 2028.Continue reading