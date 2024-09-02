Notice of IDEX Biometrics extraordinary general meeting on 23 Sep 2024

IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Monday 23 September 2024 at 12.00 hours CET as an online meeting. There is no physical attendance option. Shareholders may attend online. by PC, smartphone or tablet.

The board proposes that the shareholders shall authorize the board to issue new shares.

The notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed in pdf file (link below).

The notice of the annual general meeting and the ancillary documents are/will be available at the company's web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com .

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 2 September 2024 at 18:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-9 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.

