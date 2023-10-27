Notice of Intention to Delist From the London Stock Exchange

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (the "Company") hereby gives notice of its intention to request the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") to cancel the standard listing of the Company’s ordinary shares (ISIN US5717481023) (the "Shares") on the Official List of the FCA and to request the London Stock Exchange plc (the "LSE") to cancel the admission to trading of the Shares on the Main Market for listed securities of the LSE (together, the "Cancellation of the London Listing").

Given that the majority of trading in the Company's securities occurs on the New York Stock Exchange, being its primary listing, the Company is of the view that the costs and administrative burden of maintaining such admissions to listing of the Shares on the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE are disproportionate to the benefits of such admission. The Company is therefore proposing the Cancellation of the London Listing.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8R, the Company is required to give at least 20 business days’ notice of the intended Cancellation of the London Listing. Therefore, it is intended that the Cancellation of the London Listing will become effective from 8:00 a.m. (GMT) on 27th November 2023, such that the last day of trading of the Shares on the LSE would be 24th November 2023.

Following the Cancellation of the London Listing, the Company will continue to maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Cancellation of the London Listing is expected to have limited impact for shareholders who hold their Shares on the New York Stock Exchange. However, should you have any questions in relation to the Cancellation of the London Listing, the Company recommends that you consult your broker.

