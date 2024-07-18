Notice of Interim Results

For immediate release

18 July 2024

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

(“the Company or “I-RES”)

Timing of Release of 2024 Interim Results and Investor Conference Call

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the “Company”) today announces that it will be releasing its Interim results for the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024 at 7.00am BST on Thursday 08 August 2024.

An investor conference call will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am B.S.T. on 08 August 2024.

The details for this call are outlined below:

Ireland Toll-Free: +353 1800 816 490

Ireland (local): +353 1 691 7842

UK Toll-Free: +44 800 358 1035

UK (Local): +44 20 3936 2999

Netherlands: +31 85 888 7233

Canada (Local): +1 613 699 6539

Canada Toll-Free: +1 833 294 2546

Participant access code: 793317

To listen to the investor conference call using the Live Webcast Facility, please register at:

Webcast Link: https://www.investis-live.com/ires-reit/667536841c01ae0c0019053b/bfwe

We recommend you register for the Live Webcast Facility at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. Should you have difficulties accessing the Live Webcast Facility please contact your IT team or use the teleconference facility (referred to above) to dial in via telephone. It will not be possible to use the Live Webcast Facility to ask questions.

The Company's Results Presentation will be available on the I-RES website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/results-centre

A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details: 020 3936 3001. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 683247. The Instant Replay will be available until 22 August 2024.

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc:

Luke Ferriter, Director Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Queries:

Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: +353 (0) 87 231 2632

Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

