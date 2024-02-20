20.02.2024 08:00:04

Notice of results and investor presentation

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T)
20-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number: 68739)

LSE share code: GR1T

SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR)

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63

LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

(“Grit” or the “Companyand, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

 

 

NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY

 

The board of Directors (the “Board”) of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited will announce the Group's results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2023 on Wednesday, 28 February 2024.

The Company will host a live presentation discussing the HY24 Results via Investor Meet Company on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 at 09:00am UK time/ 11:00pm South African time/ 13:00pm Mauritian time.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 08:00am UK time/ 10:00am South African time/ 12:00pm Mauritian time the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Grit Real Estate INCOME GROUP LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/register-investor   

Investors who already follow Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

A playback will be accessible on-demand within 48 hours via the Company website: https://grit.group/investor-relations/financial-results/

 

By Order of the Board

 

20 February 2024

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited

 

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer

+230 269 7090

Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations

+44 779 512 3402

 

 

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited – UK Financial Adviser

 

 

James King/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)

+44 20 7220 0500

Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales)

+44 20 3772 4697

 

 

Perigeum Capital Ltd – SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor

 

Shamin A. Sookia

+230 402 0894

Darren Chinasamy

+230 402 0898

 

 

Capital Markets Brokers Ltd – Mauritian Sponsoring Broker

 

Elodie Lan Hun Kuen

+230 402 0280

 

NOTES:

 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

 

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

 

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

 

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

 

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile, Nigel Nunoo+ and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

 

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

 

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

 

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

 

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited 

 

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

 

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

 

 

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

 

 

 

 


ISIN: GG00BMDHST63
