Notice of results and investor presentation

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY

The board of Directors (the “Board”) of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited will announce the Group's results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2023 on Wednesday, 28 February 2024.

The Company will host a live presentation discussing the HY24 Results via Investor Meet Company on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 at 09:00am UK time/ 11:00pm South African time/ 13:00pm Mauritian time.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 08:00am UK time/ 10:00am South African time/ 12:00pm Mauritian time the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Grit Real Estate INCOME GROUP LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

A playback will be accessible on-demand within 48 hours via the Company website: https://grit.group/investor-relations/financial-results/

20 February 2024

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

