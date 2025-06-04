Columbus A-S Aktie
WKN: 914335 / ISIN: DK0010268366
|
04.06.2025 23:16:43
Notification of transactions in Columbus A/S shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Company announcement no. 7/2025
In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
Please see the attached documents for transaction details reported to Columbus.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachments
- Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 020625
- Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 030625
- Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 040625
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Columbus A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
26.05.25
|Columbus has completed strategic review (GlobeNewswire)