26.10.2023 23:17:40

NOV Inc. Reveals Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $114 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $2.19 billion from $1.89 billion last year.

NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $114 Mln. vs. $32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q3): $2.19 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.

