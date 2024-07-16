16.07.2024 13:15:11

NovaBay's Avenova Eyecare Products At 20% Discount During Amazon Prime Day

(RTTNews) - NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Tuesday said its Avenova-branded eyecare products and product bundles will be available at 20 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day being held July 16-17.

NovaBay's eyecare portfolio includes Avenova Lid & Lash Solution, Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief, Avenova Warm Eye Compress to soothe the eyes, and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health. The company also offers Avenova product bundles designed to cater to individualized needs.

"The Prime Day event benefits NovaBay by prompting new users to try our high-quality Avenova products. We have found these new users often return as repeat customers, thus helping to build our business" said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO.

Last week, NovaBay had announced that the number of Avenova Subscribe & Save customers on Amazon, which is the company's largest sales channel, increased 123 percent since the beginning of 2022.

