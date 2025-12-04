NovaBridge Announces Promising Phase 1 Results For Ragistomig, 4-1BB X PD-L1 Bispecific Antibody

(RTTNews) - NovaBridge Biosciences (NBP), a global biotechnology platform company, together with co-developer ABL Bio, reported encouraging new data from the expanded Phase 1 dosing study of Ragistomig, a 4-1BB x PD-L1 bispecific antibody. Ragistomig is designed to provide new therapeutic options for patients who have relapsed or developed resistance after treatment with checkpoint inhibitors, a multi-billion dollar drug class that remains the cornerstone of care for many cancers but is hampered by widespread resistance.

The expanded Phase 1 study successfully achieved its objective by establishing a new Q6W extended dosing interval. This schedule produced strong anti-tumor efficacy in PD-L1-non-responders while delivering a more manageable tolerability profile, including improved hepatic safety. These findings build on promising Phase 1 data presented at ASCO 2024 and support progression to combination studies that could significantly advance patient care.

Interim results from the study, including immunological data on CD8+ T-cell proliferation and memory T-cell activation, will be presented in a poster session at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress 2025 (ESMO-IO 2025). The presentation will be delivered by Gerald Falchook, MD, Director of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE Denver, on December 10, 2025.

