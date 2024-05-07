07.05.2024 15:40:36

Novanta Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Novanta Inc. (NOVT) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $14.68 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $18.27 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Novanta Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.63 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $230.92 million from $219.13 million last year.

Novanta Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14.68 Mln. vs. $18.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $230.92 Mln vs. $219.13 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68-$0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $230 Mln-$235 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GSI Group Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GSI Group Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GSI Group Inc 150,00 -3,23% GSI Group Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen