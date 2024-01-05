|
05.01.2024 16:25:29
Novartis Gets Approval For Commercial Production Of Pluvicto At RLT Facility In Indianapolis
(RTTNews) - On Friday, Novartis AG (NVS) said that it has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration for Pluvicto production at its new state-of-the-art radioligand therapy or RLT manufacturing facility in Indianapolis.
Pluvicto is a precision cancer treatment that combines a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope.
The 70,000-square foot site is the company's second facility in U.S. to manufacture RLTs. Together with its other facility in Millburn, New Jersey, the site will supply to patients in U.S. and eventually in Canada.
The approval will increase RLT production capacity to 250,000 doses in 2024 and beyond, the company said in a statement. Also, it help more patients to get supply of Pluvicto and Lutathera.
Currently, Novartis has manufacturing facilities in Millburn in U.S., Zaragova in Spain, Ivrea in Italy and the new one in Indianapolis. The company plans to build new facilities in Sasayama in Japan and Haiyan, Zhejiang in China for patients of those countries. Currently, Novartis's stock is climbing 0.88 percent, to $106.51 on the New York Stock Exchange.
