Novaturas presents the full programme for next winter and a new destination

On 4 June, Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, presents the full programme for next winter and a new destination – the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. The company offers a wide range of exotic trips to Thailand, Vietnam, Tanzania, Indonesia, Mexico and other long-haul destinations, as well as ski resorts in France, Austria and Italy, with hotels in the Piedmont region as a new addition to the range. The next winter programme also includes the most popular resorts in Egypt, Madeira and Tenerife, as well as a 50% increase in the offering to the United Arab Emirates from Lithuania and Latvia.

Recreational, sightseeing, exotic destinations and ski resorts

Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group, points out that travellers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can already book next winter holidays in a wide range of destinations.

"Travellers from Lithuania can choose from 21 different destinations in 18 countries, Latvian travellers are offered 20 destinations in 17 countries and Estonian travellers can choose from 17 destinations in 14 countries. We continue to offer our customers the widest range of exotic destinations in the region and a variety of departure times. In total, we offer 12 long-haul destinations in the coming winter season, including Thailand (Bangkok and Phuket), Vietnam, Tanzania (Zanzibar), Indonesia (Bali), Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the Seychelles. For sightseeing enthusiasts who want to combine a relaxing holiday with an exciting visit to new places and sightseeing tours, we offer a wide choice of 95 different programmes covering as many as 55 sightseeing trips by plane and 40 by coach,” says Mr Kaikaris.

Sightseeing trips by plane include the most popular Christmas fairs and holidays in Lapland, the New Year’s Eve in Munich, Cappadocia or the popular Rome, and new discoveries in South-East Turkey or Edinburgh. For warmth lovers, we offer visiting South India with Kerala, Morocco, Oman, South Korea and more.

Sightseeing coach trips also cover a colourful palette: from gourmet Italy to unforgettable Christmas fairs in Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Austria, as well as family-friendly winter fun in Lapland, the New Year’s Eve in Switzerland, Alsace in France, and other programmes.

Discover next winter in Gran Canaria

The Spanish island of Gran Canaria is the new addition to the next winter programme launched by Novaturas. Flights to Gran Canaria will be operated once a week, from November until the end of March. The flight duration is approximately 6 hours, so for the convenience of travellers they are organised at 7 a.m. on Saturdays.

"Gran Canaria is particularly special because it has picturesque sandy beaches and dunes, which are not common in other Canarian destinations. The island is very popular for its warm and sunny weather, which we miss so much in the cold season, with winter temperatures being 21–24 degrees on the island. It is also easy to get to all the places you need to go relatively quickly, which is essential for many people on holiday. For example, the distance from the airport to the capital Las Palmas is about 30 minutes’ drive, while from the airport to the main resorts – just 30–45 minutes’ drive,” says Simona Stulgyte, Product Manager at Novaturas.

The representative of Novaturas adds that the resorts of Gran Canaria are located in two areas of the island: "One consists of four resorts near the airport: San Agustin, Playa del Inglés, Maspalomas and Meloneras. It’s actually hard to distinguish where one starts and the other ends, and sometimes it can look like the same city. However, there are some differences, and we always advise travellers on the best holiday location for their individual needs. For example, those who prefer a quieter holiday can choose either San Agustin or the more distant resorts of Taurito, Puerto Rico and Mogan in the other area.”

A renewed range of hotels

Novaturas is also introducing a renewed range of hotels for customers with the announcement of its full programme for next winter.

"In response to customer needs and preferences, we are routinely updating the hotel offering in all destinations by at least 10% and in some destinations by up to 30%. For example, last year we saw a particularly strong renewal in Zanzibar and this year in Mauritius. Long-term cooperation with foreign partners and accommodation establishments allows us to offer travellers favourable conditions and other added values. In addition, the diversity of the range of hotels makes it easier to find accommodation to suit individual needs, so that families, couples, solo or other travellers can find a suitable option for themselves. We strive to make sure that the needs and expectations of every holidaymaker are carefully taken into account,” says Mr Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas.

Early bookers get additional benefits

The most popular winter holiday destinations attract large numbers of tourists from all over the world each year, with some hotels experiencing very high occupancy rates. For this reason, it is advisable to plan your holiday well in advance so that you don’t have to choose from what is left. During the early bookings for the winter season travellers can choose from a wide range of flights and hotels, and are offered discounts and additional benefits.

One of the benefits offered by Novaturas that customers can take advantage of during the early bookings is the possibility to change the trip free of charge. This will allow travellers to conveniently adjust the date, duration, hotel, room type, destination and/or season of their trip. In addition, early bookers are also offered a name change option and other flexible discounts in case of changes in travel plans.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights‘ local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

CFO

Vaidrius Verikas

+370 646 43758

