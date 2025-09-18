Novo Nordisk's Oral Semaglutide Achieves 16.6% Weight Loss In OASIS 4 Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released results from its OASIS 4 Phase 3 trial, highlighting the compelling efficacy of oral semaglutide 25 mg as a weight management treatment. The data revealed an impressive 16.6% average weight loss among participants, positioning the oral formulation as a powerful alternative to injectable therapies. Importantly, the safety and tolerability profile of oral semaglutide was consistent with that of injectable Wegovy, reinforcing its potential as a convenient and effective option for individuals seeking medically supervised weight loss solutions.

The New England Journal of Medicine has published the full results from the OASIS 4 Phase 3 trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of the investigational once-daily oral semaglutide 25 mg (Wegovy in pill form). This marks a significant milestone in Novo Nordisk's ambition to advance obesity care. In the 64-week trial, oral semaglutide 25 mg, combined with lifestyle modifications, was compared to placebo in 307 adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related comorbidity, without diabetes.

According to the company, oral semaglutide 25 mg achieved significant weight loss, with one in three participants losing 20% or more of their body weight. The treatment also led to improvements in everyday physical activities—such as bending, standing, walking, and overall physical activity—as well as in cardiovascular risk factors.

If approved by the FDA, the pill will be fully manufactured in the United States, with production already underway at Novo Nordisk's significantly expanded manufacturing facility.

