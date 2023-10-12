Novocure and Stanford School of Medicine to Establish Tumor Treating Fields Research Program

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Stanford University to establish the Stanford School of Medicine Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) Research Program. The program is intended to support both preclinical studies and clinical trials with TTFields, electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms.

"We look forward to collaborating with Stanford Medicine to establish a research framework for preclinical and clinical development of TTFields,” said Moshe Giladi, Ph.D., Novocure’s Chief Science Officer. "Together, we will enable new discoveries into the mechanisms and treatment possibilities of TTFields, including new indications and uses of TTFields along with other therapies. We will pursue our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer while enhancing the education and scholarship of future clinicians and scientists.”

To enable novel preclinical research, NovoCure will provide Stanford Medicine investigators with its portfolio of proprietary inovitro™, inovitro Live™ and inovivo™ TTFields preclinical systems which allows for exploring a vast range of research questions, starting from the fundamental physical mode of action all the way to most complex systemic biological outcomes. In addition, Novocure will provide devices for clinical studies.

At present, Stanford Medicine is a site for four clinical studies of TTFields therapy. This includes TRIDENT, a Novocure-sponsored multi-center study of TTFields therapy given concomitantly with radiation therapy and temozolomide in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) patients, in which Stanford University Cancer Institute is one of 132 participating study centers. Investigator-sponsored trials at Stanford include multiple investigational uses, including a study of TTFields therapy for children with high-grade glioma or ependymoma and TTFields therapy for children with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a study of TTFields therapy with hypofractionated chemoradiotherapy in newly diagnosed GBM, and a study of TTFields therapy with bevacizumab in treating patients with recurrent or progressive Grade 2 or 3 meningioma.

In addition, Stanford is home to a preclinical study of the efficacy of TTFields in medulloblastoma.

"With this initiative, we will establish a research infrastructure for preclinical and clinical development of TTFields and of potential new indications and combination therapies using TTFields,” said Michael Lim, M.D., Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Stanford Medicine. "We hope that this collaboration will educate, bring together, and inspire a diverse group of leaders in medicine and science who will help further our mission to deliver outstanding patient-centered care and improve human health through discovery, innovation, and education.”

About Tumor Treating Fields Therapy

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. The multiple, distinct mechanisms of TTFields therapy work together to selectively target and kill cancer cells. Due to its multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or targeted therapies in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors. To learn more about Tumor Treating Fields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfields.com.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate,” "estimate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023, and subsequent flings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231012581601/en/