Novocure Announces Presence at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced its participation in the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023 from October 20 – 24 in Madrid. NovoCure will present three new posters on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy, including an analysis of patient-reported health-related global and functional quality of life scores from the randomized phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The new analysis of data from LUNAR utilized The European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life questionnaire-C30. Analysis showed no statistically significant difference between patients who received TTFields therapy together with standard systemic therapies and patients who received standard systemic therapies alone in median time to deterioration for global health status (4.4 vs 4.0 months, P=0.91) and for all five functional scales: physical functioning (3.2 vs 4.2 months, P=0.58), role functioning (3.0 vs 2.8 months, P=0.59), emotional functioning (6.6 vs 5.7 months, P=0.96), cognitive functioning (3.7 vs 4.4 months, P=0.23), and social functioning (4.0 vs 3.9 months, P=0.66).

Highlights of Novocure’s presentations at the ESMO Congress 2023 also include global post-marketing surveillance data from patients with high-grade gliomas, confirming the well-tolerated safety profile of TTFields therapy in a subgroup of patients ages 70 and older in the real-world setting, which is consistent with data from Novocure’s EF-14 clinical trial. Another highlight is survey data from patients with glioblastoma (GBM) using TTFields therapy in the United States and DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), which showed that most patients were very satisfied or satisfied with TTFields therapy. Most said they would recommend TTFields therapy to a friend or acquaintance with GBM.

Novocure will also host an industry-sponsored symposium, titled The Evolving Role of TTFields Therapy in Solid Tumors, in Oviedo Auditorium, Hall 7, on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. CEST.

"We are encouraged by new data supporting the use of TTFields therapy in the management of metastatic NSCLC and further validating the favorable safety and patient satisfaction profiles of TTFields therapy in patients with aggressive central nervous system tumors,” said Pritesh Shah, Novocure’s Chief Growth Officer. "We look forward to sharing these insights with, and continuing to learn from, leading medical oncologists in Europe and worldwide.”

Novocure’s full list of presentations at the ESMO Congress 2023 includes:

Post-marketing surveillance data from patients =70 years of age with central nervous system malignancies treated with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy between 2011–2022. Presenter: Wenyin Shi. 12 p.m. CEST on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Presenter: Eleni Batzianouli. 12 p.m. CEST on Sunday, Oct. 22. Impact of TTFields therapy on global and functional health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) from the pivotal LUNAR study. Presenter: Joachim Aerts. 12 p.m. CEST on Monday, Oct. 23.

About Tumor Treating Fields Therapy

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. The multiple, distinct mechanisms of TTFields therapy work together to selectively target and kill cancer cells. Due to its multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or targeted therapies in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors. To learn more about Tumor Treating Fields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfields.com.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

