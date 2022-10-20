Novocure Announces Review Article of Anti-Cancer Mechanisms of Action of Tumor Treating Fields Published in Journal of Molecular Cell Biology

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced a review article of anti-cancer mechanisms of action of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) has been published in the Journal of Molecular Cell Biology (JMCB).

The review article, written by Shadi Shams of Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and Chirag B. Patel, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor and McNair Scholar, Department of Neuro-Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, summarizes the known mechanisms of action of TTFields that have been reported by in vitro and in vivo studies of cancer. TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology and electrical properties) than cancer cells.

The review article cites that many studies to date have focused on TTFields’ effect on cancer cell division. More recently, research has demonstrated the effects of TTFields expand beyond preventing cancer cell division. The multiple, distinct mechanisms of TTFields therapy work together to selectively target and kill cancer cells. Along with disruption of mitosis, the review article states that preclinical research has also shown interference with cancer cell motility and migration, activation of downstream anti-tumor immunity, downregulation of genes important for DNA damage repair, and other potential mechanisms. Due to its multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or PARP inhibition in preclinical models.

"A fast-growing body of research, both in vitro and in vivo, is converging to demonstrate the multiple inhibitory effects of TTFields on cancer growth,” the article states.

Shams and Patel state in the review article that further investigation and understanding of how TTFields work "will guide strategies focused on the timing and combination of TTFields with other therapies, to further improve survival outcomes in patients with solid organ cancers.”

"This publication of peer-reviewed research on Tumor Treating Fields’ mechanisms of action encapsulates a thorough, scientific history of our therapy in the preclinical setting,” said Novocure’s Chief Science Officer Uri Weinberg, MD, PhD. "We are very proud of the research that has been conducted to date and are energized by the interest in Tumor Treating Fields among our peers in the scientific community. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors.”

About Tumor Treating Fields

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. NovoCure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer. Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

