Novocure Highlights TTFields Therapy in Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced its participation in the upcoming International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) from September 7 – 10, 2024 in San Diego, California. NovoCure will take part in presentations and symposia throughout the event and will exhibit several posters exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy in the treatment of lung cancer, including a new post-hoc analysis of data from the LUNAR trial in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

"We are eager to share these exciting new analyses with the lung cancer community,” said Nicolas Leupin, MD, Novocure’s Chief Medical Officer. "TTFields therapy offers significant potential for the treatment of this prevalent disease. With multiple regulatory reviews underway, there is no better time to examine the promise of TTFields use in the treatment of NSCLC.”

The new post-hoc analysis evaluated survival data from the phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial, as well as a data from a simulation study, to assess the effect of body mass index (BMI) on overall survival (OS) and the feasibility of delivering TTFields at a therapeutic intensity to patients of varying BMIs. Investigators did not identify a difference in OS benefit between patients with a BMI <25 kg/m2 compared a BMI >25 kg/m2. Additionally, data from the simulation-based study suggests TTFields can be delivered to the lungs in therapeutic dose and a corresponding clinical benefit observed in patients across a range of BMIs.

The LUNAR trial was designed to evaluate the use of TTFields therapy together with standard systemic therapies for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, following progression on or after platinum-based therapy. The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful extension in OS for patients treated with TTFields and standard systemic therapies, as well as a pronounced extension in OS for patients randomized to receive physician’s choice immune checkpoint inhibitor together with TTFields. Novocure has submitted these data to regulatory agencies for approval and anticipates treating patients in late 2024.

Novocure’s presence at the 2024 WCLC will include:

Sunset Seminar: Women in Thoracic Oncology, hosted by Women Leaders in Oncology (WLO), sponsored by Novocure, on September 8, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. UTC-7

Impact of BMI on TTFields in Patients with mNSCLC: Post-hoc Analysis from the Phase 3 LUNAR Study and Simulation Model Data. Poster P1.098B.04 displayed in the Exhibit Hall on September 8, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. UTC-7

Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Cells With Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and DNA-Dependent Protein Kinase (PK) Inhibitors. E-Poster EP.03F.04

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) Induce Pro-Inflammatory Phenotype Skewing of Macrophages. E-Poster EP.03G.03





ABOUT TUMOR TREATING FIELDS THERAPY

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. These multiple, distinct mechanisms work together to target and kill cancer cells. Due to these multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or targeted therapies in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors. To learn more about Tumor Treating Fields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfields.com.

ABOUT LUNAR

LUNAR tested the safety and effectiveness of TTFields therapy when used together with either an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) or docetaxel for the treatment of patients diagnosed with metastatic NSCLC following progression on or after the use of platinum-based therapy. Patients randomized to receive TTFields therapy together with standard therapies (n=137) demonstrated median overall survival (OS) of 13.2 months compared to 9.9 months in patients treated with standard therapies alone (n=139). Patients randomized to receive TTFields therapy and physician’s choice ICI (n=66) demonstrated a median OS of 18.5 months versus a median OS of 10.8 months in patients treated with an ICI alone (n=68; HR=0.63; P=0.03). Patients randomized to receive TTFields therapy and docetaxel (n=71) had a positive survival trend with a median OS of 11.1 months vs 8.7 months in patients treated with docetaxel alone (n=71). TTFields therapy was well-tolerated with no added systemic toxicities and few grade 3 (no grade 4 or 5) device-related adverse events.

ABOUT NOVOCURE

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate,” "estimate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

