Novocure Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. NovoCure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields”).

"2022 was a year of solid execution for Novocure,” said William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. "In 2022, we generated over half a billion dollars in net revenues, expanded our international footprint, introduced our next generation arrays and announced results from multiple, successful pilot studies; and we have excellent momentum to start 2023. We announced that our pivotal LUNAR study met its primary overall survival endpoint and we have now completed enrollment in our pivotal PANOVA-3 study in pancreatic cancer and are just two patients away from completing enrollment in our pivotal METIS study in brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer. Our teams are executing well and their achievements are building the foundations for the future of Novocure. We are looking forward to an eventful 2023.”

"In my time at Novocure, I have never felt more engaged or excited,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. "The positive top-line readout from the pivotal LUNAR study marked the beginning of a transformational 24 months for Novocure. LUNAR is the first of four pivotal studies we expect to read out in the next two years which could dramatically increase the number of patients eligible for Tumor Treating Fields.”

Financial updates for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Total net revenues for the year were $537.8 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year.

We recorded $32 million in revenue from the successful appeal of previously denied claims for Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries billed prior to established coverage. We believe collections from previously denied claims were largely exhausted in 2022 and the remaining outstanding claims will take time to collect. As such, we expect future net revenue to more closely reflect core drivers of net revenue: number of active patients on therapy, duration of therapy, and net released price per month.

Total net revenues for the quarter were $128.4 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year. The United States, EMEA and Japan contributed $98.6 million, $17.0 million, and $7.9 million in quarterly net revenues, respectively. Net revenues were impacted by the volume of cash collections from aged claims in the U.S., the ongoing impact of German coverage updates and foreign exchange fluctuations. Revenue in Greater China from Novocure’s partnership with Zai Lab totaled $4.9 million.

Gross margin for the quarter was 78%.

Research, development and clinical studies expenses for the quarter were $54.8 million, a decrease of 4% from the same period in 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $49.6 million, an increase of 27% from the same period in 2021.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $38.1 million, an increase of 23% from the same period in 2021.

Net loss for the quarter was $37.3 million with loss per share of $0.36.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $(10.5) million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $969.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Operational updates for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022:

As of December 31, 2022, there were 3,430 active patients on therapy, a decrease of 4% year-over-year. Active patients from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 2,191, 870 and 369 active patients, respectively.

1,373 prescriptions were received in the quarter, a decrease of 4% year-over-year. Prescriptions from North America, EMEA and Japan contributed 956, 312 and 105 prescriptions, respectively.

Quarterly updates and achievements:

In February 2023, we announced that the final patient has been enrolled in the pivotal PANOVA-3 study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

In January 2023, we announced the top-line results for our pivotal LUNAR study in NSCLC. The LUNAR study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival over standard therapies (either immune checkpoint inhibitors or docetaxel) alone. The LUNAR study also showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival when patients were treated with TTFields and immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICI”), as compared to those treated with ICI alone, and a positive trend in overall survival when patients were treated with TTFields and docetaxel versus docetaxel alone.

Today, we are announcing the election of Dr. Allyson J. Ocean to the Board of Directors. Dr. Ocean serves as a medical oncologist and Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Following receipt of CE Mark for its new array in November 2022, Novocure successfully began treating patients through the company’s European limited market release. The new thinner and lighter arrays are designed for more efficient TTFields delivery and greater comfort for patients with glioblastoma.

Anticipated clinical milestones:

Data from the pivotal LUNAR study in non-small cell lung cancer (1H 2023)

Data from the pivotal INNOVATE-3 study in recurrent ovarian cancer (2H 2023)

Top-line data from the pivotal METIS study in brain metastases (Q1 2024)

Data from the pivotal PANOVA-3 study in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2024)

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

We measure our performance based upon a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and shared-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of earnings attributable to our capital structure, tax rate and material non-cash items, specifically share-based compensation.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate,” "estimate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023, and subsequent flings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Consolidated Statements of Operations USD in thousands (except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 128,429 $ 133,213 $ 537,840 $ 535,031 Cost of revenues 28,888 29,687 114,867 114,877 Gross profit 99,541 103,526 422,973 420,154 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and clinical studies 54,820 56,931 206,085 201,303 Sales and marketing 49,629 38,982 173,658 137,057 General and administrative 38,070 31,011 132,753 126,127 Total operating costs and expenses 142,519 126,924 512,496 464,487 Operating income (loss) (42,978 ) (23,398 ) (89,523 ) (44,333 ) Financial (expenses) income, net 10,420 (2,175 ) 7,677 (7,742 ) Income (loss) before income tax (32,558 ) (25,573 ) (81,846 ) (52,075 ) Income tax 4,745 885 10,688 6,276 Net income (loss) $ (37,303 ) $ (26,458 ) $ (92,534 ) $ (58,351 ) Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.36 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 105,026,945 103,884,288 104,660,476 103,433,274 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.36 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 105,026,945 103,884,288 104,660,476 103,433,274

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,326 $ 208,802 Short-term investments 854,099 728,898 Restricted cash 508 807 Trade receivables, net 86,261 93,567 Receivables and prepaid expenses 25,959 17,025 Inventories 29,376 24,427 Total current assets 1,111,529 1,073,526 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 32,678 22,693 Field equipment, net 12,684 12,923 Right-of-use assets, net 23,596 18,267 Other long-term assets 11,161 12,086 Total long-term assets 80,119 65,969 Total assets $ 1,191,648 $ 1,139,495

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) December 31, 2022 2021 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 85,197 $ 72,600 Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses 73,580 70,002 Total current liabilities 158,777 142,602 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 565,509 562,216 Deferred revenues 2,878 6,477 Employee benefit liabilities 4,404 4,543 Long term leases 18,762 12,997 Other long-term liabilities 148 166 Total long-term liabilities 591,701 586,399 Total liabilities 750,478 729,001 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Share capital - Ordinary shares - No par value, Unlimited shares authorized; Issued and outstanding: 105,049,411 shares and 103,971,263 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively; — — Additional paid-in capital 1,222,063 1,099,589 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,433 ) (3,169 ) Accumulated deficit (778,460 ) (685,926 ) Total shareholders’ equity 441,170 410,494 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,191,648 $ 1,139,495

Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reconciliation USD in thousands Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net income (loss) $ (37,303 ) $ (26,458 ) 41 % $ (92,534 ) $ (58,351 ) 59 % Add: Income tax 4,745 885 436 % $ 10,688 $ 6,276 70 % Add: Financial expenses (income), net (10,420 ) 2,175 (579 ) % $ (7,677 ) $ 7,742 (199 ) % Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,700 2,667 1 % $ 10,624 $ 10,251 4 % EBITDA $ (40,278 ) $ (20,731 ) 94 % $ (78,899 ) $ (34,082 ) 131 % Add: Share-based compensation 29,782 22,398 33 % $ 106,955 $ 94,900 13 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,496 ) $ 1,667 (730 ) % $ 28,056 $ 60,818 (54 ) %

