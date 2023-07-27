Novocure Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. NovoCure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields).

"The second quarter was a period of sound execution and expansion at Novocure,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. "Our restructured commercial organization has begun driving greater penetration in key markets, the launch of Optune® in France has been a resounding success, and we are preparing to introduce our next generation arrays in more markets later this year. We believe there are many more patients who can benefit from TTFields therapy and we are determined to reach them.”

"The positive results from the LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer mark the beginning of the next chapter at Novocure, as we strive to extend survival for patients diagnosed with difficult-to-treat tumors,” said William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. "With three more phase 3 trials set to read out by the end of 2024 and a new generation of trials slated to launch, our determination and commitment are strengthened by the prospect of potentially treating many more patients across a number of new indications in the coming years.”

Financial updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Total net revenues for the quarter were $126.1 million, a decrease of 11% compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease resulted primarily from $13.4 million in reduced collections from previously denied or appealed claims in the U.S. The United States, Germany and Japan contributed $87.0 million, $15.7 million and $7.9 million in quarterly net revenues, respectively, with our other active markets contributing $8.7 million. Revenue in Greater China from Novocure’s partnership with Zai Lab totaled $6.8 million.

Gross margin for the quarter was 73%.

Research, development and clinical studies expenses for the quarter were $55.4 million, a decrease of 3% from the same period in 2022. This primarily reflects reduced costs associated with recently completed trials in the quarter. Total clinical trial expenses can fluctuate quarter-to-quarter dependent upon the amount of clinical research organization services delivered, clinical materials procured and number of trials actively underway. As our current phase 3 clinical trials near completion, we expect to backfill our clinical trial pipeline with new phase 2 and 3 trials.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $58.5 million, an increase of 31% compared to the same period in 2022. This increase reflects increased investments associated with geographic expansion and pre-launch activities intended to increase awareness of TTFields therapy in anticipation of future approvals in new indications.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $40.8 million, an increase of 29% compared to the same period in 2022. This reflects increased personnel and project costs to support larger patient populations, new geographic launches, supply chain expansion and information technology enhancements.

Net loss for the quarter was $57.4 million with loss per share of $0.54.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $(27.2) million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $940.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

Operational updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023:

1,556 prescriptions were received in the quarter, an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2022. Prescriptions from the United States, Germany and Japan contributed 981, 204 and 92 prescriptions, respectively, with our other active markets contributing 279 prescriptions.

As of June 30, 2023, there were 3,571 active patients on therapy. Active patients from the United States, Germany and Japan contributed 2,200, 499 and 352 active patients, respectively, with the remaining 520 active patients contributed by our other active markets.

Quarterly updates and achievements:

In June, we presented positive results from the phase 3 LUNAR trial evaluating the use of TTFields therapy together with standard therapies for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following platinum-failure. The LUNAR trial met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 3-month improvement in median overall survival (OS) with TTFields therapy added to standard therapies (HR=0.74, P=0.035). Patients randomized to receive TTFields therapy together with standard therapies demonstrated median OS of 13.2 months compared to 9.9 months in patients treated with standard therapies alone. Patients randomized to receive TTFields therapy and physician’s choice immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) demonstrated a median OS of 18.5 months, a profound extension compared to the median OS of 10.8 months demonstrated by patients that received ICI alone (HR=0.63; P=0.03). Patients randomized to receive TTFields therapy and docetaxel had a positive survival trend with a median OS of 11.1 months vs 8.7 months. TTFields therapy was well-tolerated with no added systemic toxicities and few grade 3 (no grade 4 or 5) device-related adverse events. These data are expected to serve as the basis for a PMA submission to the FDA in the second half of 2023.

In July, we announced that an independent data monitoring committee (DMC) reviewed the safety and efficacy data for all patients in the fully enrolled PANOVA-3 clinical trial. The interim analysis resulted in a DMC recommendation that the clinical trial proceed to final analysis. The PANOVA-3 study accrued 556 patients as of February 2023 and data will be reviewed in 2024, following an 18-month follow-up period.

In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigation device exemption for the LUNAR-2 clinical trial, a randomized, phase 3 study testing the safety and effectiveness of TTFields therapy concomitant with pembrolizumab and platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with metastatic NSCLC. The two primary endpoints of LUNAR-2 are overall survival and progression-free survival. LUNAR-2 is designed to accrue 734 patients with a 21-month follow-up following the enrollment of the last patient.

Anticipated clinical milestones:

Data from phase 3 INNOVATE-3 clinical trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (2H 2023)

Top-line data from phase 3 METIS clinical trial in brain metastases (Q1 2024)

Data from phase 3 PANOVA-3 clinical trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2H 2024)

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

We measure our performance based upon a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and shared-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of earnings attributable to our capital structure, tax rate and material non-cash items, specifically share-based compensation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Statements of Operations USD in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Net revenues $ 126,051 $ 140,866 $ 248,233 $ 278,413 $ 537,840 Cost of revenues 34,018 28,503 63,632 56,230 114,867 Gross profit 92,033 112,363 184,601 222,183 422,973 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and clinical studies 55,427 57,075 115,131 99,309 206,085 Sales and marketing 58,488 44,750 109,657 82,634 173,658 General and administrative 40,778 31,666 82,722 62,174 132,753 Total operating costs and expenses 154,693 133,491 307,510 244,117 512,496 Operating income (loss) (62,660 ) (21,128 ) (122,909 ) (21,934 ) (89,523 ) Financial income (expenses), net 8,756 (2,228 ) 17,925 (3,937 ) 7,677 Income (loss) before income taxes (53,904 ) (23,356 ) (104,984 ) (25,871 ) (81,846 ) Income taxes 3,514 652 5,495 2,784 10,688 Net income (loss) (57,418 ) (24,008 ) (110,479 ) (28,655 ) (92,534 ) Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.54 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 106,289,073 104,627,789 105,979,791 104,408,164 104,660,476 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.54 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 106,289,073 104,627,789 105,979,791 104,408,164 104,660,476

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,978 $ 115,326 Short-term investments 783,837 854,099 Restricted cash 516 508 Trade receivables, net 70,988 86,261 Receivables and prepaid expenses 20,148 25,959 Inventories 33,023 29,376 Total current assets 1,065,490 1,111,529 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 41,156 32,678 Field equipment, net 11,519 12,684 Right-of-use assets 26,278 23,596 Other long-term assets 14,572 11,161 Total long-term assets 93,525 80,119 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,159,015 $ 1,191,648

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 82,536 $ 85,197 Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses 67,551 73,580 Total current liabilities 150,087 158,777 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net 567,150 565,509 Deferred revenues 807 2,878 Long-term leases 20,329 18,762 Employee benefit liabilities 4,840 4,404 Other long-term liabilities 119 148 Total long-term liabilities 593,245 591,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES 743,332 750,478 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 106,605,331 shares and 105,049,411 shares at June 30, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,306,603 1,222,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,981 ) (2,433 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (888,939 ) (778,460 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 415,683 441,170 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,159,015 $ 1,191,648

Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reconciliation USD in thousands Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 %Change 2023 2022 %Change Net income (loss) $ (57,418 ) $ (24,008 ) 139 % $ (110,479 ) $ (28,655 ) 286 % Add: Income tax 3,514 652 439 % 5,495 2,784 97 % Add: Financial expenses (income), net (8,756 ) 2,228 (493 )% (17,925 ) 3,937 (555 )% Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,721 2,654 3 % 5,443 5,264 3 % EBITDA $ (59,939 ) $ (18,474 ) 224 % $ (117,466 ) $ (16,670 ) 605 % Add: Share-based compensation 32,740 25,823 27 % 71,824 50,868 41 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (27,199 ) $ 7,349 (470 )% $ (45,642 ) $ 34,198 (233 )%

