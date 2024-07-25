Novocure Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. NovoCure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields).

"The second quarter was a period of consistent execution at Novocure,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. "We began the year with three key objectives – grow our commercial business in glioblastoma, launch our next indication in non-small cell lung cancer, and deliver on the promise of our clinical and product development pipelines. I am pleased to share we have made significant progress on all fronts this quarter.”

Financial updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Total net revenues for the quarter were $150.4 million, an increase of 19% compared to the same period in 2023. This increase is primarily driven by our successful launch in France and improved U.S. approval rates. The United States, Germany, France and Japan contributed $95.7 million, $15.1 million, $14.3 million and $7.7 million, respectively, with other active markets contributing $11.8 million. Revenue in Greater China from Novocure’s partnership with Zai Lab totaled $5.8 million. Improved approval rates in the U.S. resulted in $5.0 million of increased net revenue from prior period claims during the quarter. In addition, we received $2.6 million in net revenues from a private payer in the United Kingdom where payments are not routine. We do not expect these two benefits, totaling $7.6 million, to recur.

Gross margin for the quarter was 77%.

Research, development and clinical studies expenses for the quarter were $55.0 million, a decrease of 1% from the same period in 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $56.6 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the same period in 2023. This primarily reflects lower personnel expenses associated with support functions.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $37.7 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the same period in 2023. This primarily reflects lower personnel expenses.

Net loss for the quarter was $33.4 million with loss per share of $0.31.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $1.1 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $951.2 million as of June 30, 2024.

Operational updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024:

1,634 prescriptions were received in the quarter, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2023. Prescriptions from the United States, Germany, France and Japan contributed 957, 206, 176 and 108 prescriptions, respectively, with the remaining 187 prescriptions received in other active markets.

As of June 30, 2024, there were 3,963 active patients on therapy, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2023. Active patients from the United States, Germany, France and Japan contributed 2,175, 538, 369 and 403 active patients, respectively, with the remaining 478 active patients contributed by other active markets.

Quarterly updates and achievements:

In June, we presented positive results from the phase 3 METIS trial, evaluating the use of TTFields therapy and supportive care for the treatment of patients with brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following stereotactic radiosurgery at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. The METIS trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in time to intracranial progression for adult patients treated with TTFields therapy and supportive care compared to patients treated with supportive care alone.

In June, we presented top-line results from the prospective, non-interventional TIGER study at the 2024 ASCO annual meeting. TIGER investigated the use of TTFields therapy in routine clinical use in the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM in Germany. The outcomes observed in the TIGER study are consistent with the survival and safety results from our phase 3 EF-14 clinical trial. TTFields therapy use was not associated with an increase in systemic toxicity and was well tolerated.

Anticipated clinical milestones:

Top-line data from phase 3 PANOVA-3 clinical trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (Q4 2024)

NOVOCURE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Net revenues $ 150,356 $ 126,051 $ 288,859 $ 248,233 $ 509,338 Cost of revenues 34,654 34,018 68,343 63,632 128,280 Gross profit 115,702 92,033 220,516 184,601 381,058 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and clinical studies 54,955 55,427 106,553 115,131 223,062 Sales and marketing 56,616 58,488 111,822 109,657 226,809 General and administrative 37,711 40,778 77,241 82,722 164,057 Total operating costs and expenses 149,282 154,693 295,616 307,510 613,928 Operating income (loss) (33,580 ) (62,660 ) (75,100 ) (122,909 ) (232,870 ) Financial income (expenses), net 10,851 8,756 20,729 17,925 41,130 Income (loss) before income tax (22,729 ) (53,904 ) (54,371 ) (104,984 ) (191,740 ) Income tax 10,646 3,514 17,764 5,495 15,303 Net income (loss) $ (33,375 ) $ (57,418 ) $ (72,135 ) $ (110,479 ) $ (207,043 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.31 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (1.95 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 107,700,284 106,289,073 107,483,241 105,979,791 106,391,178

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) NOVOCURE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,796 $ 240,821 Short-term investments 786,390 669,795 Restricted cash 3,647 1,743 Trade receivables, net 64,703 61,221 Receivables and prepaid expenses 32,858 22,677 Inventories 40,442 38,152 Total current assets 1,092,836 1,034,409 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 66,477 51,479 Field equipment, net 11,719 11,384 Right-of-use assets 29,076 34,835 Other long-term assets 12,062 14,022 Total long-term assets 119,334 111,720 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,212,170 $ 1,146,129

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Unaudited Audited The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements. LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 90,171 $ 94,391 Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses 79,007 84,724 Total current liabilities 169,178 179,115 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible note 556,508 568,822 Senior secured credit facility, net 96,962 — Long-term leases 21,731 27,420 Employee benefit liabilities 6,023 8,258 Other long-term liabilities 18 18 Total long-term liabilities 681,242 604,518 TOTAL LIABILITIES 850,420 783,633 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 108,013,830 shares and 107,075,754 shares at June 30, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,422,903 1,353,468 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,515 ) (5,469 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,057,638 ) (985,503 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 361,750 362,496 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,212,170 $ 1,146,129

Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reconciliation USD in thousands Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net income (loss) $ (33,375 ) $ (57,418 ) (42 )% $ (72,135 ) $ (110,479 ) (35 )% Add: Income tax 10,646 3,514 203 % 17,764 5,495 223 % Add: Financial expenses (income), net (10,851 ) (8,756 ) 24 % (20,729 ) (17,925 ) 16 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,858 2,721 5 % 5,673 5,443 4 % EBITDA $ (30,722 ) $ (59,939 ) (49 )% $ (69,427 ) $ (117,466 ) (41 )% Add: Share-based compensation 31,830 32,740 (3 )% 65,914 71,824 (8 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,108 $ (27,199 ) (104 )% $ (3,513 ) $ (45,642 ) (92 )%

