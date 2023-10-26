Novocure Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. NovoCure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields).

"We are focused on extending survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter we continued our very successful launch in France and took significant strides in the rollout of our new arrays, which are thinner, lighter, and more flexible than our first-generation product. We are eager to build on this momentum as we prepare to treat significantly larger patient populations in the coming years.”

"In Q3, we made considerable progress towards our goal of treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer,” said William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. "Primary data from our phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial were published in The Lancet Oncology; and multiple, post-hoc analyses were presented at major medical congresses, further illuminating the strength of the LUNAR clinical trial results. We look forward to completing the regulatory steps required to launch in our key markets.”

Financial updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Total net revenues for the quarter were $127.3 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease resulted primarily from $14.5 million in reduced collections from denied or appealed claims in the U.S. The United States, Germany and Japan contributed $86.2 million, $14.7 million and $7.6 million, respectively, with our other active markets contributing $12.1 million. Revenue in Greater China from Novocure’s partnership with Zai Lab totaled $6.8 million.

Gross margin for the quarter was 75%.

Research, development and clinical studies expenses for the quarter were $53.6 million, an increase of 3% from the same period in 2022. This primarily reflects the increase in quality assurance, regulatory affairs, product development and safety costs in anticipation of clinical trial launches and regulatory filings. Total clinical trial expenses can fluctuate quarter-to-quarter dependent upon the amount of clinical research organization services delivered, clinical materials procured and number of trials actively underway. As our current phase 3 clinical trials near completion, we expect to backfill our clinical trial pipeline with new phase 2 and 3 trials.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $58.0 million, an increase of 40% compared to the same period in 2022. This primarily reflects increased costs associated with geographic expansion and pre-launch activities intended to increase awareness of TTFields therapy in anticipation of future approvals in new indications.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $41.9 million, an increase of 29% compared to the same period in 2022. This primarily reflects increased personnel and project costs to support larger patient populations, new geographic launches, supply chain expansion and information technology enhancements.

Net loss for the quarter was $49.5 million with loss per share of $0.46.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $(29.1) million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $921.2 million as of September 30, 2023.

Operational updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023:

1,467 prescriptions were received in the quarter, an increase of 6% compared to the same period in 2022. Prescriptions from the United States, Germany and Japan contributed 920, 163 and 85 prescriptions, respectively, with the remaining 299 prescriptions received in our other active markets.

As of September 30, 2023, there were 3,639 active patients on therapy. Active patients from the United States, Germany and Japan contributed 2,179, 492 and 353 active patients, respectively, with the remaining 615 active patients contributed by our other active markets.

Quarterly updates and achievements:

In August, the primary data from the phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial were published in The Lancet Oncology. These data were the basis for a CE Mark submission in June and will be submitted as part of a Premarket Approval submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year.

These data were the basis for a CE Mark submission in June and will be submitted as part of a Premarket Approval submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year. In September, the first patient was enrolled in the phase 2 PANOVA-4 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of TTFields therapy together with atezolizumab, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. The PANOVA-4 trial is the result of a clinical study collaboration with Roche.

In October, we entered an agreement with Stanford University to establish the Stanford School of Medicine Tumor Treating Fields Research Program, intended to support both preclinical and clinical trials exploring the use of TTFields.

In August, we announced the phase 3 INNOVATE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival at final analysis. An exploratory subgroup analysis suggested a potential survival benefit in patients who received only one prior line of therapy. Consistent with previously reported studies, TTFields therapy was well-tolerated with no added systemic toxicities. Full evaluation of the trial data, including subgroup analyses, is ongoing and we will work with trial investigators to share the full results with the scientific community in the future.

Anticipated clinical milestones:

Top-line data from phase 3 METIS clinical trial in brain metastases (Q1 2024)

Top-line data from phase 3 PANOVA-3 clinical trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (H2 2024)

Conference call details

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

We measure our performance based upon a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and shared-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of earnings attributable to our capital structure, tax rate and material non-cash items, specifically share-based compensation.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate,” "estimate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

USD in thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended September

30, Nine months ended September

30, Year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Net revenues $ 127,321 $ 130,998 $ 375,554 $ 409,411 $ 537,840 Cost of revenues 32,092 29,749 95,724 85,979 114,867 Gross profit 95,229 101,249 279,830 323,432 422,973 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and clinical studies 53,623 51,956 168,754 151,265 206,085 Sales and marketing 57,964 41,395 167,621 124,029 173,658 General and administrative 41,887 32,509 124,609 94,683 132,753 Total operating costs and expenses 153,474 125,860 460,984 369,977 512,496 Operating income (loss) (58,245 ) (24,611 ) (181,154 ) (46,545 ) (89,523 ) Financial income (expenses), net 10,023 1,194 27,948 (2,743 ) 7,677 Income (loss) before income taxes (48,222 ) (23,417 ) (153,206 ) (49,288 ) (81,846 ) Income taxes 1,263 3,159 6,758 5,943 10,688 Net income (loss) $ (49,485 ) $ (26,576 ) $ (159,964 ) $ (55,231 ) $ (92,534 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.46 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.51 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 106,772,814 104,884,583 106,219,194 104,552,803 104,660,476

Consolidated Balance Sheets

USD in thousands (except share data)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,860 $ 115,326 Short-term investments 766,388 854,099 Restricted cash 1,652 508 Trade receivables, net 65,133 86,261 Receivables and prepaid expenses 23,163 25,959 Inventories 36,806 29,376 Total current assets 1,048,002 1,111,529 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 45,564 32,678 Field equipment, net 11,357 12,684 Right-of-use assets 29,014 23,596 Other long-term assets 12,416 11,161 Total long-term assets 98,351 80,119 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,146,353 $ 1,191,648

Consolidated Balance Sheets

USD in thousands (except share data)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 79,668 $ 85,197 Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses 77,493 73,580 Total current liabilities 157,161 158,777 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net 567,986 565,509 Deferred revenues — 2,878 Long-term leases 22,054 18,762 Employee benefit liabilities 5,373 4,404 Other long-term liabilities 75 148 Total long-term liabilities 595,488 591,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES 752,649 750,478 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 106,748,270 shares and 105,049,411 shares at September 30, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,334,120 1,222,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,992) (2,433) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (938,424) (778,460) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 393,704 441,170 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,146,353 $ 1,191,648

Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reconciliation

USD in thousands

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net income (loss) $ (49,485 ) $ (26,576 ) 86 % $ (159,964 ) $ (55,231 ) 190 % Add: Income tax 1,263 3,159 (60 )% 6,758 5,943 14 % Add: Financial expenses (income), net (10,023 ) (1,194 ) 739 % (27,948 ) 2,743 (1,119 )% Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,803 2,659 5 % 8,246 7,924 4 % EBITDA $ (55,442 ) $ (21,952 ) 153 % $ (172,908 ) $ (38,621 ) 348 % Add: Share-based compensation 26,346 26,305 — % 98,170 77,173 27 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (29,096 ) $ 4,353 (768 )% $ (74,738 ) $ 38,552 (294 )%

