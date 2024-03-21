Company announcement no. 4 - 24

21 March 2024





NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Annual General Meeting 2024

Today, at 14:00, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S ("NTG” or the "Company”), CVR no. 12 54 61 06, held its Annual General Meeting at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark.

All proposals presented to the General Meeting were adopted:

Items 1-3

The General Meeting acknowledged the management’s report on NTG’s activities in the past financial year and NTG’s audited Annual Report for 2023 was approved. The General Meeting also approved that the net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 was allocated to retained earnings and that no dividend payment for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 was distributed.

Items 4-5

NTG’s Remuneration Report for 2023 was presented and approved by the General Meeting as proposed by the Board of Directors. The General Meeting also approved the remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024.

Item 6

All the incumbent members were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors consists of:

Eivind Drachmann Kolding (Chairman)

Jørgen Hansen (Deputy chairman)

Finn Skovbo Pedersen

Jesper Præstensgaard

Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen

Karen-Marie Katholm

Louise Knauer.

Item 7

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as NTG's auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

Item 8

The proposal to grant a five-year authorisation, in replacement of the existing authorisation granted in 2020, to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares, was approved.

Moreover, the proposal to adopt an updated scheme, with no unusual terms, for indemnification of the Board Members and Directors to replace the existing scheme was approved with related implementation of the indemnification scheme as a new article in the Company’s Articles of Association.

Finally, the proposal to adopt the Remuneration Policy of the Company, including the consequential deletion of section 6 on indemnification which had been reflected in the Articles of Association, was approved.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.dk

Thomas Junker Jensen, Group General Counsel +45 51 68 03 73

tjj@ntg.com

