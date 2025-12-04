04.12.2025 07:16:52

NTT DATA To Acquire Brazil SPRO IT Solutions

(RTTNews) - NTT DATA Group Corp. (NTDTY, 3850.T), a Japanese IT and business services company, on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a SAP provider in the agribusiness industry in Brazil, SPRO IT Solutions for undisclosed terms.

The completion the acquisition is expected following approval from Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense or CADE.

The acquisition will add about 70 customers to the portfolio of NTT DATA Business Solutions.

SPRO will become a subsidiary of NTT DATA Business Solutions, Serviços de Tecnologia Ltda. in Brazil and will continue operating independently under the brand SPRO, an NTT DATA Company.

SPRO was founded in 2008 and is a national agribusiness technology with expertise across grain origination, animal protein, agricultural inputs, seeds, retail, and biofuels.

SPRO provides an end-to-end digital transformation platform supporting operational efficiency, governance, and sustainability, and offers proprietary solutions on the SAP Store. The company has earned multiple certifications and awards, including the SAP Delivery Excellence Award.

NTT DATA is currently trading 0.76% lesser at JPY 3,905 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:53 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX letztlich fester -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der DAX legte im Donnerstagshandel ebenso zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen. In Asien notierten die Börsen überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen