Nu Holdings Ltd. Profit Rises In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $487.27 million, or $0.0998 per share. This compares with $224.87 million, or $0.0464 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.5% to $2.848 billion from $1.868 billion last year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $487.27 Mln. vs. $224.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.0998 vs. $0.0464 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.848 Bln vs. $1.868 Bln last year.