13.08.2024 22:28:53

Nu Holdings Ltd. Profit Rises In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $487.27 million, or $0.0998 per share. This compares with $224.87 million, or $0.0464 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.5% to $2.848 billion from $1.868 billion last year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $487.27 Mln. vs. $224.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.0998 vs. $0.0464 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.848 Bln vs. $1.868 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northeast Utilitiesmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Northeast Utilitiesmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich etwas fester -- DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zur Wochenmitte mit positiver Tendenz erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte Gewinne verbuchen. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigen sich am Mittwoch leichter.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen