Nucor Enters Agreement With Mercedes-Benz To Supply Econiq-RE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) has signed an agreement with Mercedes-Benz to supply Econiq-RE for Mercedes-Benz models produced at their Tuscaloosa, AL manufacturing plant. By using Econiq-RE, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced to less than half that of extractive blast furnace-based steel production.

"Nucor is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Mercedes-Benz as a strategic supplier of lower-embodied carbon steel, which will reduce carbon emissions throughout their supply chain," said Dan Needham, EVP of Commercial.

In 2023, Nucor announced Net-Zero science-based greenhouse gas targets for 2050 and used an average of nearly 80 percent recycled scrap through the company's circular production process.