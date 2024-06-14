Nucor Expects Drop In Q2 Earnings Below Street View

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE), a maker of steel and related products, on Friday provided earnings guidance for the second-quarter, well below analysts' estimates.

For the second-quarter, the steel maker expects earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.30 per share.

On average, nine analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $2.99 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second-quarter of the previous year, Nucor had registered earnings of $5.81 per share.

Nucor is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings result on July 22.

NUE was trading down by 2.02 percent at $151 in the pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.