|
14.06.2024 13:58:37
Nucor Expects Drop In Q2 Earnings Below Street View
(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE), a maker of steel and related products, on Friday provided earnings guidance for the second-quarter, well below analysts' estimates.
For the second-quarter, the steel maker expects earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.30 per share.
On average, nine analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $2.99 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the second-quarter of the previous year, Nucor had registered earnings of $5.81 per share.
Nucor is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings result on July 22.
NUE was trading down by 2.02 percent at $151 in the pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!