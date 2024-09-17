17.09.2024 14:21:25

Nucor Sees Q3 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced on Tuesday that it expects earnings for the third quarter to be in a range of $0.87 to $0.97 per share.

Excluding certain one-time non-cash charges totaling approximately $0.43 per share, adjusted earnings for the quarter are expected to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.40 per share.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.81 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the one-time non-cash charges are related to the impairment of certain non-current assets in the raw materials and steel products segments.

Sequentially, the decline in adjusted earnings is primarily due to decreased earnings of the steel mills segment amid lower average selling prices. The steel products segment is expected to have decreased earnings due to lower average selling prices and lower volumes. Earnings in the raw materials segment are also expected to decrease.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nucor Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nucor Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nucor Corp. 128,22 1,23% Nucor Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Shanghai Composite tiefer
Die asiatischen Börsen finden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen