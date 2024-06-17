Nurix Presents Positive NX-5948 Trial Data In Relapsed Refractory CLL; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) announced positive results from its ongoing clinical trial of NX-5948 in patients with relapsed refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL. The company said it intends to advance NX-5948 into pivotal trial(s) in 2025.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Nurix shares were gaining around 14.3 percent to trade at $17.35.

The updated clinical data for NX-5948, an orally bioavailable degrader of Bruton's tyrosine kinase or BTK, was presented at the European Hematology Association Congress or EHA2024.

NX-5948 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1a/b clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, including CLL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma or NHL.

The data presented at EHA include safety findings for all patients in the Phase 1a dose escalation study regardless of diagnosis and include efficacy findings for those patients with relapsed or refractory CLL.

In the trial, patients were treated with NX-5948 at doses ranging from 50 mg to 600 mg once daily by oral administration. It was well tolerated across all doses evaluated with most common treatment emergent adverse events of purpura/contusion, thrombocytopenia and neutropenia.

Kim Linton, an investigator on the clinical trial, said, "The current results from this study of advanced patients are very impressive for this early stage of development and we are optimistic that NX-5948 has the potential to be an exciting breakthrough for patients with relapsed CLL, particularly in light of the emerging patterns of resistance to the currently available targeted therapies. As a clinical investigator, it is highly gratifying to be able to offer patients who are refractory to other therapies a once daily, oral drug that can address a range of CLL disease states."

Linton also presented an updated case report that detailed the response of one patient who entered the study with CLL with CNS involvement after having undergone three prior therapies, including treatment with a BTK inhibitor.

After daily treatment with 100 mg, and later 300 mg, of NX-5948, the company noted that the patient exhibited a deepening response approaching complete response criteria by 36 weeks, with elimination of malignant cells in the cerebrospinal fluid by 24 weeks.

