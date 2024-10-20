Nurix Reports Positive Results For BTK Degrader NX-5948 In Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) presented positive clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of NX-5948, an orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant degrader of Burton's tyrosine kinase or BTK, in patients with relapsed/refractory Waldenström's macroglobulinemia or WM at the 12th International Workshop on Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia or IWWM-12.

NX-5948 demonstrated robust clinical activity, with objective responses observed in seven of nine evaluable Waldenstrom's patients (77.8%) in the ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. Additionally, two patients experienced stable disease (22.2%).

The responses are durable and deepen over time, with two patients remaining on treatment for over one year.

The company noted that the data support its decision to advance NX-5948 into the ongoing Phase 1b expansion cohort in patients who have previously received at least one prior line of therapy including a BTK inhibitor and patients presenting with Bing-Neel syndrome, a rare form of WM with central nervous system involvement where NX-5948's ability to penetrate the brain may offer a distinct advantage.

